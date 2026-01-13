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Hotels & LeisureSouth EastUK & IrelandInvestment

LondonMetric buys £89m Premier Inn portfolio

13 Jan 2026 | 07:15 | London | by May Agaran

Collection of nine hotels totals 955 bedrooms, most of which are in the South East

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