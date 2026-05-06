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PeopleCorporateIndustrialLogisticsUK & Ireland

LondonMetric co-founder takes non-exec role at logistics specialist

6 May 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Valentine Beresford named non-executive chairman of Rankeilour Properties’ new fund

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