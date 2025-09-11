Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureInvestmentLogisticsOccupierUK & Ireland

LondonMetric completes on £79m of triple net lease acquisitions

11 Sep 2025 | 07:48 | London | by Harry Young

The acquisitions include hotel, logistics and convenience assets

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

£29m Amazon Belfast facility hits the market

10 Sep 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Professional services occupiers lead European office leasing growth  

13 Aug 2025
Read
Pub, Bar, Chair

£115m of hotel deals to liven up summer

12 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Condo

Foster + Partners HQ on the block for £46m

5 Aug 2025
Read