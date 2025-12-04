NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingCorporateESGLogisticsSustainabilityUK & Ireland

LondonMetric launches £500m debut bond issue

4 Dec 2025 | 07:28 | London | by May Agaran

Notes have a weighted average coupon of 4.69%

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Flag, Banner, Text

SBB raises stake in PPI with €120m social infra sale

21 Sep 2026
Read
Door, Floor, Flooring

M&G's European property fund issues first €500m green bond

16 Sep 2026
Read
Cushion, Home Decor, Indoors

Clariane launches €500m bond to refinance debt

7 Sep 2026
Read
Nature, Landscape, Outdoors

New Immo issues €500m bond

4 Sep 2026
Read