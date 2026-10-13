NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

LondonMetric markets 250,000 sq ft former Picton asset

13 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Snorkel's headquarters floated for sale

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

LondonMetric completes £85m of disposals

3 Sep 2026
Read
Clothing, Shirt, Blonde

Schroder REIT appoints new fund manager

20 Aug 2026
Read
Door, Architecture, Building

Terms agreed for £404m Picton Property takeover

31 Jul 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

LondonMetric and Schroder REIT update Picton offer

10 Jul 2026
Read