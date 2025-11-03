Green Street News - Homepage
Green Street News
LondonMetric takes new approach with Schroder REIT stake

3 Nov 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Externally managed REIT's sector exposure and debt are likely to appeal

