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InvestmentEast of EnglandLondonSouth WestUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastLogisticsRetailREIT

LondonMetric transacts on £91m of acquisitions and disposals

22 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Investment activity includes sale of Cantium Retail Park for £48.5m

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