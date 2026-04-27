NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeDevelopmentLeasingLondonUK & Ireland

London's AI-led office take-up to hit 4m sq ft by 2033

27 Apr 2026 | 13:30 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

AI‑led occupiers play a significant role in the tech landscape, says CBRE

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

British Land confirms Anthropic letting

21 Apr 2026
Read
Adult, Male, Man

OpenAI signs for London HQ

13 Apr 2026
Read
Awning, Canopy, Bicycle

AI giant commits £600m to expand globally with UK focus

1 Apr 2026
Read

AI firm signs for 20,000 sq ft at Helical’s Bower

2 Mar 2026
Read