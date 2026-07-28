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ResidentialLondonUK & IrelandDevelopment

London's housebuilding market shows nascent recovery

28 Jul 2026 | 14:42 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

New home registrations in the capital surged 170% in Q2, according to the National House Building Council

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