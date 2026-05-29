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ResidentialDevelopmentDistressLondonPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

London's housing pressure mounts as buyer segments retreat

29 May 2026 | 14:53 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

JLL says the capital delivered just 6,325 homes in the year to March, against an annual need of 88,000

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