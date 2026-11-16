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OpinionLondonUK & IrelandResidentialPolicy & Regulation

London’s housing targets mean little if the numbers don’t stack up

16 Nov 2026 | 14:20 | London | by Simon Cox

To unlock delivery, the government needs to look at financial incentives for landowners, developers and buyers

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