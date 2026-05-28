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OpinionLondonPolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

London's new political landscape: what it means for investors

28 May 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jace Tyrrell

The local elections led to seismic changes across the capital's councils, but the case for investment hasn't changed

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