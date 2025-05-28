Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

InvestmentCorporateLondonOfficeRetailUK & Ireland

London's Pollen Estate expands NBIM joint venture

28 May 2025 | 12:41 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Norway's sovereign wealth fund NBIM to invest £127m in prime London real estate

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Developer submits Glasgow Charing Cross regen plans

28 May 2025
Read

Agents appointed to sell council’s £250m trophy asset

28 May 2025
Read

GPE offloads £42m Whitechapel hotel

28 May 2025
Read
Person, Worker, Wood

Government plans reforms for smaller UK housebuilders

28 May 2025
Read