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ResidentialBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlands

Lone Star acquires €216m Dutch residential portfolio from Catella

1 Oct 2026 | 07:36 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Transaction marks liquidation of Panta Rhei Dutch Residential fund

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