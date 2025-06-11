Green Street News - Homepage
Long Harbour makes approach for PRS REIT

11 Jun 2025 | 14:12 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

London-based REIT has confirmed receiving a non-binding proposal for a possible offer

