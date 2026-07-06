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ResidentialInvestmentSingle-family rentalSouth EastUK & Ireland

Long Harbour secures £100m National Housing Bank backing for single-family fund

6 Jul 2026 | 11:31 | London | by May Agaran

Latest investment brings total equity raised for the Long Harbour Single Family Housing Fund to £400m

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