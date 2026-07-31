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FinancingLondonUK & IrelandResidential

Long Harbour secures £160m NatWest loan for London resi projects

31 Jul 2026 | 11:40 | London | by May Agaran

Debt secured against investment manager's The Eades and Riverstone Heights schemes

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