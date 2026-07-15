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Single-family rentalEast MidlandsUK & IrelandResidential

Long Harbour single-family fund strikes first Midlands deals

15 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Investor is forward-funding 175 homes

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