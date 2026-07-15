Long Harbour single-family fund strikes first Midlands deals

Single-family rentalEast MidlandsUK & IrelandResidential
15 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh
Investor is forward-funding 175 homes
Cityheart inks agreement for Stockton town centre regen
Mitsubishi Estate seeks partner for £800m Victoria scheme
London Square targets £5bn residential pipeline
Harleyford Capital adds to team and portfolio
Mitheridge expands into Europe with special situations strategy
Delancey adds director to responsible investment team
Daniel Watney hires Allsop partner
Bank of England puts historic Roehampton sports estate up for sale
Starwood builds stake in under-pressure REIT
Pair of supermarket-anchored retail parks up for grabs
Blackstone makes marquee hire for new European credit platform
Starwood builds stake in under-pressure REIT
TPG lines up £350m Project Raptor sale
AEW to exit $2.3bn real estate securities business
King’s Cross clinches £1.5bn refinance
Guy Grainger to leave JLL
Landsec puts City office tower up for £200m sale
British Land and GIC in talks on £155m City sale
Patrizia CEO: fixed income is the biggest competition for real estate capital
ICG settles with Avison Young in holiday park valuation case