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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentNetherlands

Longpoint to invest €400m in German and Dutch infill logistics assets

9 Jun 2026 | 14:21 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Gijs Vissers and Benedict Stichel to lead expansion into two markets

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