NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FundraisingInvestmentLondonOfficeScotlandUK & Ireland

Longstock secures first close for £100m office fund

23 Mar 2026 | 14:55 | London | by James Buckley

Investor has been on acquisitive run

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Road, Outdoors, Urban

Redevco holds €500m first close for European retail parks fund

1 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, College

Westwind raises €200m for European fund at first close

24 Sep 2026
Read
Pebble

Delancey adds £400m to coal pension fund mandate

23 Sep 2026
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Sky

Need to know: the ultimate guide to LGPS pools

23 Sep 2026
Read