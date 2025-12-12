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Policy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

Lords committee warns of “unacceptable” BSR delays

12 Dec 2025 | 07:09 | London | by Alexander Peace

Exclude small schemes and improve guidance, says new report

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