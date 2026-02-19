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LogisticsContinental EuropeItalyLeasing

L’Oréal goes shopping for Milan logistics hub

19 Feb 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Edith Fishta

JLL to run search for 40,000 sq m distribution centre

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