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OfficeNorth WestUK & IrelandInvestmentLeasing

LPPI buys £45m Manchester office

26 Oct 2026 | 08:17 | London | by May Agaran

Purchase of the 91,480 sq ft The Globe from Aviva was on behalf of its real estate fund

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