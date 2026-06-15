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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeCorporateItalyPeopleSpainUK & Ireland

L+R makes landmark hire for £10bn+ hotels business

15 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by David Hatcher

New recruit to lead pan-European origination and capital formation as firm seeks fresh partners

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