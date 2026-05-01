NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

LRC buys £45m Harrow build-to-rent scheme

1 May 2026 | 07:23 | London | by May Agaran

Project comprises 140 homes within Barratt London's Eastman Village project

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Administrators put £65m Kent build-to-rent scheme up for sale

3 Aug 2026
Read

LRC Group swoops for £48m London residential scheme

31 Jul 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Build-to-rent achieves highest second quarter on record

3 Jul 2026
Read

Plans in for next phase of Harrow Eastman Village project

23 Jun 2026
Read