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Hotels & LeisureInvestmentScotlandUK & Ireland

LRO Hospitality acquires Edinburgh hotel

5 Oct 2026 | 15:43 | London | by May Agaran, David Hatcher

Joint venture closes deal for the Courtyard by Marriott Edinburgh

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