NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateInvestmentLogisticsLondonOfficePeopleResidentialUK & Ireland

LS Estates appoints investment heavyweight as adviser

4 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Former Oaktree Capital MD Jeffrey Chalmers takes senior advisory role

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Structadene appoints former Shaftesbury exec as investment chief

17 Aug 2026
Read
Head, Person, Face

Niam hires capital formation director

14 Aug 2026
Read
Clothing, Coat, Accessories

Eastdil and Savills: how the two sides shape up

14 Aug 2026
Read

Vivienne King joins Davitt Jones Bould as vice president

12 Aug 2026
Read