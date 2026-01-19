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PeopleUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North EastCorporate

LSH appoints new regional director

19 Jan 2026 | 08:06 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Kevin Scully to lead operations across firm’s Midlands and Northern network

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