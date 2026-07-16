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PeopleNorthern IrelandUK & IrelandCorporateLeasing

LSH hires head of lease advisory

16 Jul 2026 | 14:21 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Colin McDowell will be based at the firm's Belfast hub

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