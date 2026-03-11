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PeopleCorporateLogisticsUK & Ireland

LSH hires logistics heavyweight

11 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Sector specialist has held senior positions at Graftongate, Prologis and Bridge Industrial

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