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CorporateUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastOfficePeople

LSH hires senior quartet from BNP Paribas RE’s Newcastle office

13 Jan 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Aidan Baker, one of the North East’s most experienced advisers, is among appointments

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