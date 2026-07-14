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CorporateUK & IrelandResidentialInvestmentPeople

LSH launches dedicated national living investment team

14 Jul 2026 | 07:59 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Elle Gray to lead new team as national head of living investment

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