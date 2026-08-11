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FinancingContinental EuropeCorporateNordicsResidential

Lumo Homes secures €100m refinancing

11 Aug 2026 | 07:28 | London | by Angelo Castillo

OP Corporate Bank grants facility to refinance existing €75m loan

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