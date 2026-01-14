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ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Luwin buys €48m Berlin resi complex from Catella IM

14 Jan 2026 | 08:26 | London | by Angelo Castillo, Mira Kaizl

Acquisition reflects a 3.8% gross initial yield

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