NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

DistressContinental EuropeGermanyOffice

Luwin takes over asset management for Frankfurt riverside office

16 Oct 2026 | 14:26 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Lender LBBW seized the property from previous owner

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

ABG takes over €1.1bn German mandate from Branicks

5 Mar 2026
Read
Freeway, Road, Overpass

NAS to become new asset manager of Germany’s largest office

9 Oct 2026
Read

Art-Invest and Norges team up for German office venture

6 Oct 2026
Read
People, Person, Airport

Expo 2026: "People are finally looking the beast in the eye"

7 Oct 2026
Read