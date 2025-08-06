Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LondonOccupierOfficeUK & Ireland

Luxury coworking group to open third London location

6 Aug 2025 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

AshbyCapital signs boutique members' house in Kensington

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

South East and Greater London business parks record 1.7m sq ft of office take-up

15 Jul 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Sicore’s Paul Muno on firm’s new third-party business

21 Mar 2025
Read

London occupiers upsize office space

11 Mar 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Luxury office group enters UK with 400,000 sq ft portfolio ambitions

4 Mar 2025
Read