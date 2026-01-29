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HealthcareAlternativesInvestmentLondonSenior livingUK & Ireland

Luxury London care home sold for £28m

29 Jan 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Prince’s Square home was part of a wider portfolio in the city

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