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LogisticsAPACCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentPoland

LX Pantos acquires €129m Polish logistics complex

17 Mar 2026 | 07:49 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Korean consortium snaps up 109,000 sq m Katowice asset

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