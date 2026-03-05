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LogisticsInvestmentNorthern IrelandUK & Ireland

Lysara swoops for £25m Belfast distribution hub

5 Mar 2026 | 07:39 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

The 411,000 sq ft warehouse is let to Amazon and has a 479-space fleet charging park

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