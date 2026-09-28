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Hotels & LeisureInvestmentUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

M Core acquires Newcastle leisure scheme

28 Sep 2026 | 15:16 | London | by May Agaran

235,000 sq ft development was owned by The Crown Estate

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