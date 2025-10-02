Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailHotels & LeisureInvestmentUK & Ireland

M Core buys the Northern Quarter in Brent

2 Oct 2025 | 12:17 | London | by May Agaran

Capitol Way site spans 4.29 acres

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

M Core adds duo of retail assets to UK holdings

4 Sep 2025
Read

M Core swoops for 200,000 sq ft Derbyshire retail complex

7 Jul 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

RLAM seeks buyer for north London mixed-use site

13 Feb 2025
Read
Tie, Accessories, Accessory

Q+A: Neil Slater on Redevco’s latest key hire, growth plans and debt opportunities

13 Jun 2024
Read