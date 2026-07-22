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RetailItalyInvestment

M Core confirms Italy entry and reveals fourth retail buy in €300m push

22 Jul 2026 | 10:36 | London | by Edith Fishta

Brinpark retail park acquisition emerges alongside Morgan Stanley shopping centre deal

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