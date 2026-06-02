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LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

M7 acquires €181m Spanish logistics assets

2 Jun 2026 | 14:15 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Firm adds 138,411 sq m to logistics investment vehicle backed by AustralianSuper and Oxford Properties

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