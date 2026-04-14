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RetailSouth EastUK & Ireland

M7 offloads final retail park in Box+ II fund

14 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh, David Hatcher

Oxfordshire asset acquired by 9Yards

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