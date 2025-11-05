Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailScotlandUK & Ireland

M7 seals £100m retail park portfolio sale

5 Nov 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Collection comprises 15 assets

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Road, Architecture

Gingko Tree-led consortium markets one of UK's largest retail parks

30 Oct 2025
Read

US and Asian brands drive demand for European retail space 

15 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Logo

Pontegadea adds £81m Amazon warehouse to basket

14 Oct 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

DWS scans markets for portfolio mandates

24 Oct 2025
Read