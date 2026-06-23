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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeFranceGermanyNetherlandsSpain

M7 steps up the pace with €575m portfolio acquisition

23 Jun 2026 | 07:50 | London | by David Hatcher

Oxford Properties and AustralianSuper-backed firm expanding ESCIP venture to €2.25bn

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