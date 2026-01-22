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LogisticsInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

M7 swoops for £58m London logistics asset

22 Jan 2026 | 15:20 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Six assets in Hayes offloaded by Nuveen

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