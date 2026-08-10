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InvestmentFinancingIrelandResidentialUK & Ireland

Macquarie and Affinius commit €182m to Irish resi platform

10 Aug 2026 | 17:02 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

2,000-home portfolio is owned by a client fund of M&G Real Estate

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