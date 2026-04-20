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IrelandUK & IrelandResidentialFinancing

Macquarie and Affinius lead recap of €950m Irish resi platform

20 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

New capital stack includes preferred equity injection and significant new debt facility

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