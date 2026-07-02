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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyInvestmentResidential

Macquarie and Aware team up to invest €1bn in German student housing

2 Jul 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch, David Hatcher

Australian titans targeting booming sector across the risk spectrum with Tribera

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